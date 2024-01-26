ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Desjardins

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.11.

ARC Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

ARX stock traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 466,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,276. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.34 and a 12-month high of C$23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.3988372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

