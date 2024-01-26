Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Stephens

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stephens from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 229,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 160,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

