Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Desjardins

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. National Bankshares upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAV stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.02. 88,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,088. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.7273483 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

