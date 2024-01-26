ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ADT has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ADT to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Performance

ADT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,270. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ADT by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.