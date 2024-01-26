Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Bankwell Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

BWFG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

In related news, insider Christine Chivily sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $41,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,109 shares of company stock worth $31,455 over the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8,890.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

