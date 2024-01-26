FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

FNCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 8,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,483. The stock has a market cap of $136.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. FNCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.