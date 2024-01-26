Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 231 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after acquiring an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,732. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

