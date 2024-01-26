Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 880.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 918.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 739,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 666,817 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 859.7% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 529,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 474,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,107.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 447,775 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 746.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 481,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after buying an additional 424,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,853. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.