Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,154,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,689.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 675,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,550,000 after acquiring an additional 657,678 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,036 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

