Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $156,000 Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 104.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 669,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,549,000 after buying an additional 575,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $6,719,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 445,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 94.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after buying an additional 411,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviva stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,371. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

