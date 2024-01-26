Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.4 %

REG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 434,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

