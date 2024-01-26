Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,929,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 167,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 217,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Evergy stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,957. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

