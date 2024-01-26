Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.93. 1,270,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,872. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

