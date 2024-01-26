Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 128 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $6.42 on Friday, reaching $219.45. 397,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,596. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.40 and a 200 day moving average of $203.13.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

