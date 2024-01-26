Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,640 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,862. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 31.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -148.65%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

