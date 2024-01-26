California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $84.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

