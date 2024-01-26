WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $18,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,090. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $163.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.63.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

