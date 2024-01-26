Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 24.450-24.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.8 billion-$41.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $500.25.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.91. The stock had a trading volume of 592,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.08. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43,351.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 223,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 222,828 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,659,000 after purchasing an additional 186,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,139,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.