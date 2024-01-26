iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.44

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.44 and last traded at $119.40, with a volume of 9934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.11.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

