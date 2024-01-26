Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.98

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.98 and last traded at $111.69, with a volume of 2948267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.32.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

