Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Down 5.3%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 87,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 181,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $921.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 36,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

