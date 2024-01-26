Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 95,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 32,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Melkior Resources Stock Down 13.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melkior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melkior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.