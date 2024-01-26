Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 9.4% Higher

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) traded up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.51. 6,906,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 14,389,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,085,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,207,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $951,000. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,016,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 43,902 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,274 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

