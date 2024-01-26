NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.86.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.59. 5,381,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,552,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

