Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Trading Down 3.5%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $114.42 and last traded at $115.37. Approximately 166,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 558,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.55.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.63.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,473,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

