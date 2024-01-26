Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 342,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 528,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

ZGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.60 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.70 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 131,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

