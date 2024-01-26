EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 577.8% in January

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 577.8% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EDPFY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

