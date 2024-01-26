EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 577.8% in January

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 577.8% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of EDPFY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $57.63.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.