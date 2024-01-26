Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Sherra Aspin Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sherra Aspin purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,708.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$52.34 and a 12 month high of C$74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. Analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.7902844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.04.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

