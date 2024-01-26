ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Dominique Trempont Sells 4,250 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $31,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dominique Trempont also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Dominique Trempont sold 17,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $127,500.00.
ON24 Stock Performance
ONTF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 53,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,939. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ON24
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 119,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
About ON24
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON24
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.