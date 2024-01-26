Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 760.8% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of HIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 122,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

