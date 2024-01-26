Short Interest in Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Expands By 800.0%

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Mycronic AB (publ) Stock Performance

MICLF stock remained flat at $26.25 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares. Mycronic AB has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24.

Mycronic AB (publ) Company Profile

Mycronic AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells production equipment for electronics industry in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, other Americas, China, South Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Pattern Generators, High Flex, High Volume, and Global Technologies.

