Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Anthony John Beruschi Sells 50,000 Shares

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total transaction of C$44,500.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 3,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$2,520.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 71,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$57,510.00.

RML stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.89. The company had a trading volume of 158,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,289. The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.95.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining ( CVE:RML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

