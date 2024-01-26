Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 9,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,175,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,470,634.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $10,944.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $92,971.75.
  • On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $214,520.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985.00.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.
  • On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $57,240.26.
  • On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00.
  • On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $404,692.20.
  • On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTSH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.44. 6,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $286.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

