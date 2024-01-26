Insider Selling: De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Sells 26,375 Shares of Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Nick Bray sold 26,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £22,155 ($28,151.21).

De La Rue Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON DLAR traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 88.40 ($1.12). 152,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.75. De La Rue plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £173.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.82, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

