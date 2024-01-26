EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Insider Dario A. Paggiarino Sells 5,135 Shares

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $128,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $912,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of EYPT stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,429. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

