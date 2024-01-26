Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) PT Lowered to $510.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $522.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $418.67. 72,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,006. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.03 and its 200-day moving average is $408.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

