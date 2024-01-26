Raymond James Boosts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $56.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTLE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

Vital Energy stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,262. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 3.15.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

