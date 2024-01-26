The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CAO Sheara J. Fredman Sells 4,300 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,739. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $392.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

