Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at UBS Group

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

VIRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. 791,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,396. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $58,287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $19,031,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

