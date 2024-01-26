American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $224.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $229.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.76. 504,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,275. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.50 and a 200 day moving average of $188.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

