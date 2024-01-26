TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $40.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $42.08. 240,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,328. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,573,000 after acquiring an additional 182,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $114,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,069 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,599,000 after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

