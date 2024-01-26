Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Buys 139,132 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,650 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $17,405,030.50.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $5,234.00 on Friday, hitting $576,211.00. 9,345 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $549,248.32.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.