BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 469,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $40.22.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,064,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BankUnited by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,782,000 after purchasing an additional 660,759 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

