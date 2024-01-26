Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 22.450-22.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,160.60.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $78.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,205.81. The stock had a trading volume of 197,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,066. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,154.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $974.89. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $617.35 and a 52 week high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

