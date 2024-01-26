Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

LKFN stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,671. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

