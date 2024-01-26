Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COLB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.37. 1,199,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 672,493 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.