JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $725.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $565.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $582.00.

Get KLA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $33.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $608.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $568.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.34. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.