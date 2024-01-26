United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.05. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 2,570,569 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 25,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

