Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CBAN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.15. 2,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,981. The stock has a market cap of $231.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,092.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $6,442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 183,570 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

