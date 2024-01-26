California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Crown worth $18,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Crown by 0.9% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Crown by 19.6% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Crown by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. 313,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

